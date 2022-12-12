Anti-ACLU group 'making sure white people remain in control' with flurry of lawsuits: report
Photo by Ruthson Zimmerman on Unsplash

An organization founded by former Donald Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller successfully challenged one of the most significant pieces of legislation since the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

America First Legal, which positions itself as a conservative answer to the ACLU, successfully challenged a provision in President Joe Biden's pandemic stimulus package that would have distributed $4 billion to Black farmers to rectify decades of racist discrimination, and beat back a $29 billion program to assist struggling restaurants owned by women and minorities, reported the Washington Post.

“Many of these lawsuits are centered on making sure that white people remain in control and continue to benefit from unearned privileges, and on maintaining the systemic discriminatory policies that have harmed Black people and other people of color for generations,” said David Hinojosa, an attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “To argue that white men are being pushed to the back of the line is unfounded and ridiculous. What they’re being asked to do is share a place in line with other people who do not look like them.”

AFL has weaponized grievance politics championed by Trump, and it has boosted its success by filing lawsuits in a conservative judicial district in Texas in a federal court system revamped by the former president's nominees, and Miller told the Post that his organization was intended to fight the "hyperracialization of American political and corporate life.”

“I believe that the equity agenda represents one of the single greatest threats to the survival of our constitutional system,” Miller said.

The group received more than $6.3 million in donations last year, and it spent millions on inflammatory radio and TV ads demanding an end to “anti-white bigotry” and accusing the Biden administration of discriminating against white people.

“I think that it is inescapably true that there is insidious and explicit discrimination against White Americans, Asian Americans, Indian Americans and Jewish Americans based on their skin color and their ancestry,” Miller said.

SmartNews