American Medical Association president tells politicians to get out of their exam room

The American Medical Association is finally coming out against politicians who insert themselves into the medical care of individual Americans.

Speaking to Ayman Mohyeldin, Dr. Jack Resneck explained that the main concern of the AMA is that there is a lot of damage being done to patients, "and the health of the nation when we have politicians inserting themselves into very complicated and personal medical decision-making that we think should be made between a doctor and patient."

"That is really what is creating this danger," the doctor explained. "Stories like the one you told about patients who are having complications from pregnancy, an ectopic pregnancy, a miscarriage that leads to a bloodstream infection -- or to hemorrhage and are finding themselves sitting with doctors in emergency departments, having discussions like, 'Well, we have to call the attorneys now, because your chance of death or losing a kidney might be 20 percent. Under our state law, we don't know if it qualifies for us intervening at this point.' And so, from our standpoint, this is really creating chaos, and some of these restrictive states around the country are placing patient lives at risk, and we are extraordinarily concerned."

Dr. Resneck spoke to Congress back in July about what would happen and how things would unfold due to the elimination of Roe v. Wade and restrictive laws like those in Texas and other states.

"We are starting to see the consequences, and we know what happens when pregnant patients who either need or want an abortion cannot get one," the doctor explained. "Sometimes, they turn to self-managed abortions, and we know from history, and other countries, as well, is that is a bad medical consequence. Sometimes, they have the resources and are able to travel to another state, but lines are getting longer in those states. And so people are getting abortions later. And as a result, we know of a study a few years ago of patients that are turned away and ultimately do not get abortions that they are seeking, and end up with more health problems and mental health issues."

He said that there are patients in Texas with rupturing membranes who won't survive without terminating the pregnancy right away.

"The rate of serious complications began, infections up in the ICU, are far higher in Texas, especially compared to other states that did not have similar bans," he also said.

Being forced to get into an ambulance and be driven six hours away just to ensure a patient lives is "not a good idea," he explained. And it "is not acceptable healthcare."

See the full conversation below: