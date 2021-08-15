'Is that a MAGA hat?' Taliban takeover of presidential palace carries 'big Jan 6 vibes'

Al Jazeera screenshot
Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan's presidential palace, sparking memories of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Armed militants went inside the Afghan government's headquarters Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, and a Taliban spokesman said talks on forming a new government would begin soon.
Photos of the militants reminded many of the Donald Trump supporters who stormed into the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election win.
Can we all agree that the Republican party is the American version of the Taliban? https://t.co/ewZ5PMreGt— 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹 Aziz 🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@🇯🇲Black🇭🇹 Aziz 🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹) 1629055992.0
What the Taliban accomplished in Afghanistan is exactly what the American Taliban (MAGA/the GQP) tried to do here on January 6th.— Brett Meiselas (@Brett Meiselas) 1629061440.0
ON #Jan6, the US Capital was violently attacked by #Trump supporters intent on brutally killing the speaker and han… https://t.co/OmHAJ2oUHT— arnie arnesen Host of The Attitude WNHN, (@arnie arnesen Host of The Attitude WNHN,) 1629061995.0
Taliban vs American Taliban I see no difference. https://t.co/Nys01ADHhc— Space Force Cadet (@Space Force Cadet) 1629059850.0
@kaitlancollins Big January 6th vibes going on here. Is that a maga hat I see?— Francesca Diasio (@Francesca Diasio) 1629059060.0
American Taliban at work https://t.co/VqWLPo1sGQ— WorldPride 💉🏳️🌈💜🇩🇪💜🇺🇲💜 (@WorldPride 💉🏳️🌈💜🇩🇪💜🇺🇲💜) 1629041020.0
@AJEnglish This is somewhat similar to the incident happened in US in January under the leadership of Donald Trump.— Praveen Parashar (@Praveen Parashar) 1629055932.0
@AJEnglish @ToluseO They are more respectful than the ones who entered the US Capitol on 1/6.— joan o'reilly (@joan o'reilly) 1629057835.0
Proof of same. #AmericanTaliban #WhiteMaleFragility https://t.co/5F0VYh8KiM— marrying jeanine añez to get her a green card (@marrying jeanine añez to get her a green card) 1629048990.0