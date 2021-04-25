Europe to allow American tourists -- but only those who are fully vaccinated: report
Full vaccination will be required for American tourists seeking to visit Europe this summer, according to a new report by The New York Times.

"American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to visit the European Union over the summer, the head of the bloc's executive body said in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday, more than a year after shutting down nonessential travel from most countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus," the newspaper reported. "The fast pace of vaccination in the United States, and advanced talks between authorities there and the European Union over how to make vaccine certificates acceptable as proof of immunity for visitors, will enable the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, to recommend a switch in policy that could see trans-Atlantic leisure travel restored."

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, explained that Americans are using vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency.

"This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union," she explained. "Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A."

She did not say when the change would occur or explain the exact details of the vaccine passports.