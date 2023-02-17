Right-wing group's 'simply absurd' waste of donor cash ripped apart by judge

A legal fight between two warring factions of right-wing anti-vax doctors has led to revelations of lavish spending that a judge this week described as "simply absurd."
As reported by The Daily Beast's Will Sommer, a dispute between rivals within the America's Frontline Doctors group spilled out into the open this week and revealed that donor money had been used to buy a $3.6 million mansion for group leader Dr. Simone Gold.
In addition to this, Gold's opponents within the group say she wasted donor cash on expenses including "an allegedly $100,000 private jet trip, Peloton home exercise bikes, multiple luxury vehicles."
Gold, meanwhile, shot back at her critics within the group by pointing out how they used donor money to fund lavish salaries, with one member of the group floating a plan to pay himself $25,000 per month.
After reviewing all of the relevant facts in the dispute, Maricopa County Superior Court Timothy J. Thomason called out both sides in the feud for blowing donors' money.
"The notion that a non-profit company could take donated funds and pay them to a principal of the company to invest in a for-profit business is simply absurd,” the judge wrote. “Gold is a very intelligent physician and lawyer. She had to know that such an arrangement was completely improper and likely illegal."
Thomason also said that board member Joey Gilbert's plan to pay himself $25,000 a month "smacks of self-dealing."
America's Frontline Doctors came to prominence in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump promoted one of their videos that touted treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, which has since been shown to be ineffective in treating the virus.