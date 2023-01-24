Ammon Bundy takes plea deal over hospital trespass incident: report

Far-right militiaman activist Ammon Bundy has agreed to a plea bargain in a hospital trespass case from last year, reported The Daily Beast on Monday.

"Bundy, who rose to fame in a pair of armed standoffs against law enforcement in 2014 and 2016, currently leads the right-wing activist group People’s Rights Movement," reported Kelly Weill. "In spring 2022, the group demonstrated outside an Idaho hospital that was treating a member’s grandson for severe malnourishment. Bundy, who claimed the child had been kidnapped, blocked an ambulance bay, temporarily causing emergency vehicles to be rerouted to other medical centers. He was charged with trespassing and hit with a civil suit from the hospital."

"Ahead of the criminal trial on Monday, Bundy called on fans to rally outside the courthouse and issued a 'warning' to a judge and prosecutors," said the report. "But after a last-minute message calling off the rally, Bundy agreed to plead guilty on Monday in exchange for a $1,000 fine, a 90-day suspended jail sentence, and a year of unsupervised probation."

Under the terms of his agreement, he will avoid jail altogether if he complies with his probation conditions.

This is not the first time that Bundy, who also ran an ill-fated independent campaign for governor of Idaho in 2022, has found himself in legal trouble.

Last April, Bundy was held in contempt of court after refusing to complete mandated community service following another trespassing incident at the Idaho State Capitol. And in November, he was accused of repeatedly violating state campaign finance laws.