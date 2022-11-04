Ammon Bundy accused of repeatedly violating Idaho campaign finance laws
Ammon Bundy, leader of the armed anti-government militia at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016 (AFP Photo/Rob Kerr)

An Idaho voter filed a formal complaint about right-wing gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy's campaign spending.

The anonymous voter emailed a letter of complaint to the secretary of state's office through Boise law firm Givens Pursely alleging that Bundy improperly paid $24,000 of campaign funds in monthly $1,500 installments to a now-defunct company that listed him as its president and sole officer, reported Boise State Public Radio.

The station previously reported on the possible violations, and Bundy's campaign manager Wendy Leatham declined at that time why the payments were made, although campaign finance records list them as general operational expenses.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP State Senate candidate arrested and charged for sexually abusing young girl for years

The complaint also questions about $12,700 spent on food or meals since May, including $225 spent at the Medieval Times chain restaurant in Florida and $290 spent that same day at a gas station and diner in Idaho.

The campaign listed $22,100 in travel charges that the complaint alleges are actually Bundy's personal expenses, including vehicle repairs, insurance and towing.

SmartNews