Ammon Bundy has no lawyer as he demands latest case be moved to federal court

Ammon Bundy, of Bundy Ranch infamy, is seeking to have a defamation case moved to a federal court, according to local Idaho news outlet KTVB.

The lawsuit was filed in February by St. Luke’s Health System and the petitioners are asking for punitive damages of $7.5 million. At issue was a claim that the hospital took a child named "Baby Cyrus" from his parents.

KTVB reported that on Monday, May 1, Bundy filed his own petition paperwork saying that the case should be moved into federal court because it involves people who live in other states. He also said that because the amount sought by the petitioners, which is over $75,000 that it makes sense to move to federal court.



Bundy is operating without a lawyer as he makes the court requests so it's unclear if he's hoping that federal cases would allow him appeals to a more friendly court or if there are local Idaho laws that he thinks aren't working in his favor.

Thus far, Bundy is using the First Amendment as his defense.

"All protected acts listed in the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution. Additionally, pursuant to the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, 'Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness' clause, Petitioners have been deprived of their right of procedural due process pursuant to the 5th and 6th amendments, and finally, the right of equal rights pursuant to the 14th Amendment," the petition stated.

KTVB explained that St. Luke's has "repeatedly tried to engage in the legal process with Bundy, and he has repeatedly ignored requests and legal notices."

Attorneys for St. Luke's sent KTVB a statement in regard to the petition.

"St. Luke’s understands that Ammon Bundy filed a petition to remove the lawsuit against him to federal court," Attorneys for St. Luke's said in a statement sent to the network. "St. Luke’s has no problem with the Idaho federal courts and has no problem with the state courts in Ada County. But we believe there is no legal basis for federal jurisdiction in this case.

"In the state court action, Mr. Bundy is facing (1) a warrant for contempt charges relating to witness harassment and intimidation, (2) a deposition ordered by the state court where he will have to answer questions under oath, (3) Court ordered disclosure of financial data regarding what we believe is a grift involving PRN, and (4) a hearing on compensatory and punitive damages. This is a desperate move to avoid accountability and delay judgment."