College alums demand Amy Coney Barrett be booted from hall of fame over honor code 'violations': report

According to a report from Fox News, an alumni group from the college where Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett received her undergraduate degree wants her booted from the school's hall of fame because they believe she lied her way onto the nation's highest court.

Coney Barrett, who graduated from tiny Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee in 1994, is being accused by the group of having broken the school's honor code and therefore should no longer be deserving of celebration.

According to Adam Sabes of Fox, the Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights, sent their letter to school president Jennifer Collins and Director of Community Standards Richard Adams, stating that her descriptions of her "judicial decision-making process" are at odds with her actions after being confirmed.

In particular, the group cited her response to how she felt about Roe v Wade, where she told the Senate Judiciary Committee, "To define cases that are so well-settled that no political actors and no people seriously push for their overruling. And I'm answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think indicates that Roe doesn't fall in that category."

According to the letter urging her ouster, "we believe that Justice Amy Coney Barrett is one of the biggest current threats to our fundamental rights, the stability of our nation, and our democracy. Moreover, as Rhodes alumni who pledged the same fealty to truth, loyalty, and service' as she did, we find her actions to be a clear – and perhaps history’s most destructive to date – violation of the Honor Code we all hold dear."

The letter adds, "Simply being one of our most famous alumni is not a sufficient reason for the College to continue honoring someone thus who has very publicly breached the most fundamental Rhodes values. Therefore, we respectfully request that Justice Barrett be removed from the Rhodes College Hall of Fame based on the above violations of the Rhodes Honor System."

