BUSTED: Women for Trump founder slapped with election fine two months ago — and still hasn't paid

On Thursday, Rantt Media reported that Amy Kremer, the founder of Women for Trump and Women Vote Smart PAC, was fined by the Federal Election Commission two months ago for disclosure violations — and is delinquent on payment.
"Amy Kremer, treasurer and founder of Women Vote Smart, the PAC operating her Women for Trump project, has been assessed a fine in the amount of $6,541 for non-filing, according to a letter sent by the FEC to Kremer on February 18, 2021. Payment of the fine, which was due within 30 days of Kremer receiving the letter, has not been made," reported Nancy Levine.
"The FEC issued five warning letters for 'Notice of Failure to File' to Kremer in her capacity as treasurer of the Women Vote Smart PAC," continued the report. "The first warning letter from the Commission was sent to Kremer in May last year, as Rantt Media first discovered."
Kremer's groups helped bankroll the "Save America" rally that fueled the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. She has also held a fundraising event with the infamous far-right, pro-QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).