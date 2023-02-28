Watch: Woman has a racist meltdown after hearing Spanish on TV at pizzeria
Pennsylvania police have identified a woman caught on video ranting about hearing the Spanish language at a pizza parlor.

The video shows the woman angrily confronting an employee of Amy's Family Pizza over a Spanish-language channel being broadcast at the Hatboro eatery, and the irate customer demands a refund and threatens to have the workers removed from the town, reported Patch.

"Give me my money back," says the woman, who claims her family has been in the community for 200 years and says her grandfather fought in World War II. "I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant."

Police said they de-escalated the dispute Thursday night, and they said social media users had misidentified the woman, whose name investigators did not release.

"Hatboro Police would like to emphasize that the individual involved in this case was identified and is known to this agency," the department said in a press release. "We can unequivocally report that those incorrectly identified on previous third-party social media platforms and their associated business have absolutely nothing to do with this incident and are not the individuals seen in the video widely posted on social media."

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

