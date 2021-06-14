'No moral standing’: The View's Ana Navarro nails Republicans for criticizing Jeffrey Toobin while supporting Trump

"The View's" Ana Navarro went off on right-wingers attacking CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin as if they have a moral leg to stand on.

"Something I would like to say, though, I saw a lot of people on the right come after CNN, come after Jeffrey Toobin," Navarro recalled. "Look, man, if you've been supporting a president who we heard boast about sexual assault on video, a person who did hush-money payments to a stripper, then you have no moral standing to get full outrage over Jeffrey Toobin doing what he did."

There were similar sentiments from the other hosts who explained that there's a big difference between sexual harassment and an accidental video.

See the video below:



