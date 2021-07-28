GOP lawmaker who compared MAGA rioters to 'tourists' cornered by Dem Jamie Raskin in 'wild exchange'
Andrew Cylde on Facebook.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who infamously compared MAGA rioters to "tourists" strolling the Capitol building, got into what CNN reporter Annie Grayer described as a "wild exchange" on Tuesday with Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-VA).

During a rules committee hearing, Raskin asked Clyde if he still stood by his comparison of the MAGA rioters to tourists.

Clyde replied: "I stand by that exact statement as I said it."

Clyde's defiance on the comparison came after four Capitol Police officers gave emotional testimony about the physical and psychological abuse they suffered at the hands of Trump supporters on January 6th.

According to Grayer, Raskin kept pushing Clyde on his incendiary remarks and he pressed him on Capitol police taking offense with a pro-MAGA meme that depicted Trump supporters as peaceful tourists during the Capitol riots.

"I''m not responsible for an internet meme, okay?" Clyde replied. "You want to make this another January 6 hearing, but it's not."

