Jim Jordan urged far-right colleague to stand for Zelensky — he refused: report

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an historic address to Congress, thanking the United States for its commitment to defending his country against Russian aggression, while urging members to commit even more to the effort and assuring them it is in the two countries' shared interest to do so.

Many members of Congress in both parties were moved by his plea. One who was not, however, was Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA).

According to Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) urged Clyde to stand for applause during one round of ovation for Zelenskyy — to which Clyde mouthed, "I will not. I will not."

This is a seeming shift for Clyde, who became infamous last year after his remark that the January 6 insurrectionists just looked like a "normal tourist visit." Earlier this year, Clyde released a statement saying, "we pray for the Ukrainian people's safety and for their resolve," and "America stands with the people of Ukraine. Freedom from oppression is a right for every solitary person on earth — and anyone who undermines that right must be held accountable."

However, as the Ukraine war has progressed, Republicans have become increasingly divided over support for military and humanitarian aid.

In particular, loyalists to Donald Trump have begun opposing the aid, and voting against it in both the House and Senate — something that could complicate the passage of further aid when Republicans assume control of the House next year.