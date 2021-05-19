Andrew Giuliani is only 35 but he told Fox News he's been in government service for '5 decades'
Rudy and Andrew Giuliani (Photo: Andrew Giuliani social media)

Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew seemed confused about his own resume when speaking to Fox News on Wednesday.

When pitching Martha MacCallum on his candidacy for the governor of New York, he explained that he's spent time in and around government for 32 years, which would mean he would have been working at just three years old.

"I'm the only announced candidate who's spent parts of five decades in politics," he explained. "So, I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older."

Five decades is 50 years, so it's unclear if Giuliani is incorporating reincarnation and including past lives or it's merely a math problem.

See the video below: