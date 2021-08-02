Andrew Napolitano out at Fox News after bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit: report

On Monday, AdWeek reported that Andrew Napolitano, Fox News' chief legal analyst, has been fired in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

"This comes after a lawsuit filed Monday by Fox Business production assistant John Fawcett, who alleges that he was sexually harassed in an elevator by the Judge in 2019," reported A. J. Katz. "In his lawsuit, Fawcett alleges senior execs were aware of the misconduct, but declined to take further action. Fawcett also alleges that Napolitano also harassed other male employees, but HR also declined to investigate those incidents."

The lawsuit also alleged that Fox Business host Larry Kudlow repeatedly made racist and sexist comments.

Napolitano, an outspoken civil libertarian who frequently criticized both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump, has a history of accusations. In 2020, the New York Daily News unearthed an allegation that Napolitano sexually abused an arson defendant in his court while working as a judge in the 1980s.