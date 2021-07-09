Trump-installed GOP donor refuses to leave agency -- even after Biden fired him

Donald Trump had the catch-phrase "you're fired" during his days portraying a successful businessman on "The Apprentice," but one of his appointees is refusing to acknowledge those two words coming from President Joe Biden.

"President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration who had alienated crucial Democratic constituencies with policies designed to clamp down benefits and an uncompromising anti-union stance," The Washington Post reported Friday.

"But Saul said in an interview Friday afternoon that he would not leave his post, challenging the legality of the White House move to oust him. As the head of an independent agency whose leadership does not normally change with a new administration, Saul's six-year term was supposed to last until January 2025. The White House said a recent Supreme Court ruling gives the president power to replace him," the newspaper explained.

Despite his controversial record, Saul says he was surprised he was fired after refusing a request to resign.

"It was a bolt of lightning no one expected," he told the newspaper.

The White House released a statement explaining why Saul had been fired.

"Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency's telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency's workforce, not repaired SSA's relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President's policy agenda," the White House wrote.

Saul is a longtime GOP donor and former trustee of the Manhattan Institute, a right-wing think tank.