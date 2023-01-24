Andrew Tate complains about vermin-infested jail cell: 'Cockroaches, lice and bed bugs are my only friends'

Social media influencer Andrew Tate complained about the conditions in a Romanian jail where he's being held on sex trafficking charges.

The British-born Tate described his jail cell as dark and infested with vermin, according to widely circulated screenshots of an email sent Monday to subscribers of his newsletter, reported Insider.

"They are trying to break me," the email says. "Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart."

Tate promised to provide updates about his "daily lessons from unjust imprisonment," and insisted he treated the guards with respect for the work they were doing to provide for their families.

"My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion," the emails reads. "They cannot break me."

Prosecutors have accused Tate and his brother Tristan of using the "loverboy method" to seduce and manipulate women into sex work, and they have been ordered to remain in custody in Romania until Feb. 27.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell claims Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail