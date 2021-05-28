Extensive report details how a suspected Putin agent used Rudy Giuliani to feed disinformation to the Trump team

Time Magazine on Friday dropped a massive 10,000-word profile of Andriy Derkach, an alleged Kremlin agent who tried to use Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to launder purportedly damaging information about President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Time notes that Derkach, a former member of Ukraine's parliament, didn't perform clandestine activities such as the Russians who hacked into Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.

Rather, he worked completely out in the open by posting photos of himself meeting with Giuliani in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, where he fed him documents that purportedly showed Biden's corruption during his tenure as vice president.

"The paradox of these maneuvers is that their brazenness helped shield Derkach: if he was a spy, his associates told me, why would his work be so overt?" the report states. "The allegations of election interference, Derkach says, are merely 'rumors and gossip,' and he claims he went after the Biden family to expose corruption in Ukraine."

Even though the Russian government failed in its quest to get Trump a second term, they nonetheless succeeded in using a sitting president and his lawyer to spread their disinformation.

"They got inside the Americans' heads," former KGB spy Yury Shvets told Time. "They would have been popping champagne over this back in Moscow."

Read the whole report here.