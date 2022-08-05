Andy Biggs is CPAC’s 'piñata' — until he vows investigation into J6 committee: report
Rep. Andy Biggs / Gage Skidmore

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona was booed at the CPAC summit in Texas on Friday for not doing more to release Jan. 6 Capitol attackers from jail.

Biggs was on a panel titled the “Rise of the American Gulag” at the Dallas conference.

"Brandon Straka and Kash Patel going IN on Andy Biggs (also on panel) for not doing enough to help J6 prisoners," Vice News correspondent Tess Owen reported.

"Crowd booing Biggs," Owen reported. "Now Biggs in effort to recover his standing is calling to defund 'bad agencies' like DOJ and FBI."

Biggs reportedly said, "I appreciate that I’m your piñata today.”

NBC News correspondent Mike Hixenbaugh reported the lawmaker then "transitions to how a GOP-controlled Congress can go about punishing the people who he says are illegally torturing January 6 defendants."

RELATED: Mick Mulvaney reveals what he told Jan. 6 committee about Trump

Hixenbaugh reported, "Rep. Biggs promises to open an investigation into the January 6 select committee (an investigation into an investigation) if the GOP takes the House and invites Straka to testify before Congress about how much he suffered in the DC jail."

Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" events, identified Biggs as one of three congressmen who "schemed up" the plan to intimidate Congress into overturning the 2020 presidential election. The other two members were Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Paul A. Gosar (R-AZ).

Four major topics were cited when Biggs was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in May.

"First, we are aware of your participation in certain planning meetings, both in person at the White House and remotely, regarding various aspects of planning for January 6th. On December 21, 2020, for example, you and several other members of the House Freedom Caucus participated in an in-person White House meeting," the select committee wrote. "Second, we are aware that Ali Alexander has stated publicly that he, along with you and two other House Members, came up with the idea to bring protestors to Washington on January 6th for the count of electoral votes. Ali Alexander is an early and aggressive proponent of the Stop the Steal movement who called for violence before January 6th."

"Third, we have information regarding your efforts to persuade state legislators and officials that the 2020 election was stolen and/or to seek assistance from those individuals in President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Certain communications that you had with Mark Meadows relate to this topic," the J6 committee wrote. "Finally, recent information from former White House personnel has identified an effort by certain House Republicans after January 6th to seek a presidential pardon for activities taken in connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Your name was identified as a potential participant in that effort.

RELATED: Rick Scott's unhinged CPAC speech blames the left for every bad thing that happened in the 20th Century

SmartNews Video