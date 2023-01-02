Andy Biggs hits Kevin McCarthy for panicking in 'total bargaining mode' to become Speaker

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a candidate for Speaker of the House, said that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has gone into "total bargaining mode" in his bid for the same position.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon pointed out that McCarthy does not have the support needed to become Speaker when the first vote is taken on Tuesday.

"He's a got a bunch of these folks for the first ballot that are yesses," Bannon said. "But after the first ballot, a bunch of these are free agents. He could have 30 or 40 nos after that. He's now in complete deal mode."

"I mean, he's doing anything right now that he needs to do to try to close this before tomorrow at noon," he observed. "No principle, just take what you need. Take all the furniture out of the House. Whatever, I've got to be Speaker."

Biggs agreed: "He thinks the Clintons leaving the White House. Right? Take the china. Yeah, that's what I'm seeing happening. I think that he's just in total bargaining mode."

The Arizona lawmaker said that McCarthy would not win on the first ballot of votes to become Speaker.

"And then what happens after that?" Biggs said. "He may lose a whole bunch more. If it goes three, four, five ballots, he's done. And somebody else will be there."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.