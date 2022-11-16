'Fear tactic': Andy Biggs hits Marjorie Taylor Greene for using Liz Cheney to elect Kevin McCarthy
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene(R-GA) holds a press conference to call for the dismissal of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday, even though the two are usually allies in Congress.

Biggs and Greene have found themselves in a disagreement over who should be the Republican Speaker of the House. Biggs is running for the position but Greene is supporting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

On Wednesday, Biggs accused Greene of using a "fear tactic" by claiming that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) could be elected Speaker if McCarthy doesn't get the position.

"I love Marjorie Taylor Greene and she's a friend but I disagree with her wholeheartedly on this," Biggs told C-SPAN. "I don't think anybody is going to vote to facilitate Liz Cheney coming in to be the Speaker of the House. That is such a long shot."

"I think that's a — kind of a fear tactic instead of — it's a red herring instead of talking about what really needs to happen in our conference," he added.

Watch the video clip below from C-SPAN.

