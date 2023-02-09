Andy Biggs skips classified spy balloon briefing so he can go on Fox News and whine about it
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) revealed that he skipped a classified briefing on a suspected spy balloon from China because he did not want to jeopardize his chance to talk about it on Fox News.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner began her interview with Biggs on Thursday by telling the audience that he had just returned from a classified briefing on the airship.

"I know that some of it is classified; you can't share all of it, but what can you tell us?" Faulkner asked.

"Well, I'm not going to — I didn't go to that classified briefing because I knew I'd be talking to you," Biggs said. "Instead, I had a discussion yesterday."

The congressman did not say who had briefed him, but he offered conclusions about the spy flight.

"We were not able to jam the transmissions, unlike what has been reported," Biggs claimed. "For whatever reason, this administration chose not to [immediately] dismantle it."

"I did not receive a briefing indicating how long that program has been in place," he added. "But we know one thing, it stayed deliberately over Montana because of our nuclear missile facilities that we have in Montana."

Faulkner thanked Biggs for skipping the classified briefing "so you could share so much with the Faulkner Focus."

