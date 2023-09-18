MAGA congressman lists ambitious demands that must be met before he'd vote to keep government open

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), one of the hardline congressional Republicans who has vowed to vote against a continuing resolution aimed at averting a government shutdown, released his list of demands for what he needs before getting on board with keeping the federal government open.

Writing on Twitter, Ogles put out a list of items that would ned to be on offer in exchange for backing the continuing resolution – and roughly all of them are nonstarters for the majority of Congress.

"1. Fund wall, close border," the list began. "2. Establish House 'Byrd' Committee on Reduction of Non-Essential Spending 3. Release J6 Videos 4. Holman Rule - Defund Mayorkas and Jack Smith."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been reluctant to release all of the security footage taken from the January 6th Capitol riots on the grounds that it could expose security vulnerabilities inside the building.

What's more, the chances that the House of Representatives, let alone the Democratic-led United States Senate, would vote to defund the man leading multiple criminal prosecutions against former President Donald Trump is simply outside the realm of possibility.

Over the weekend, the House Freedom Caucus and the Main Street Caucus got together and came up with a continuing resolution that would keep the government open for at least another month. However, hopes for that resolution quickly died when multiple House Republicans came out firmly against it shortly after it was announced.