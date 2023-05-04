Anheuser-Busch chief says Bud Light controversy is small compared to company's global reach
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of Bud Light, has placed two of its marketing executives on leave after outcry from the beer brand's partnership with a transgender influencer. - DREAMSTIME/DREAMSTIME/TNS

Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Officer Michel Doukeris said the steep drop in sales of Bud Light beer in April represented just 1% of the international corporation's global volume of beer for that period. Doukeris made his first public comments about the controversy on an earnings call to investors and analysts to discuss the company's first-quarter financial results. The controversy began on April 1, when transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, 26, posted a video of herself sipping Bud Light in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournaments and showing a photo of a can of the beer she had re...