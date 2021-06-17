Secret recording reveals Florida GOP candidate boasted of having a Russia-Ukraine 'hit squad' that could make rival 'disappear'

Florida Republican congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna recently claimed that one of her GOP rivals, a man named William Braddock, was plotting her assassination -- and as it turns out, she wasn't being paranoid.

Politico has gotten hold of a secret recording in which Braddock boasts of having access to a team of assassins who could take down any people standing in his way of getting elected to Congress.

"I have access to a hit squad, too, Ukrainians and Russians," Braddock said in a call with a local activist. "Don't get caught out in public supporting Luna... Luna's gonna go down and I hope it's by herself."

Later in the conversation, Braddock talked explicitly about killing Luna to achieve his ambitions.

"I really don't want to have to end anybody's life for the good of the people of the United States of America," he said. "That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f*cking speed bump in the road. She's a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood."

Braddock was evasive when Politico asked him for a comment on the recording, which he said "may even be altered and edited."

Luna last week filed for a restraining order against Braddock while claiming that he was plotting to kill her.