Neo-Nazi American extradited to Netherlands over anti-Semitic message on Anne Frank House

A Southern California neo-Nazi activist has been extradited to the Netherlands for trial over an incident at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam last year, reported KPBS on Monday.

"Forty-one-year-old Robert Wilson, a former Chula Vista resident, is accused of projecting an antisemitic message on the exterior of the Anne Frank House on Feb. 6 and publishing a video of the incident on social media," reported Jill Castellano.

"On Aug. 28, the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service issued a press release explaining the suspect had been surrendered to the country for prosecution and will face his first court date in early October. The statement doesn’t explicitly name Wilson, but the description of the suspect matches Wilson’s background and follows his arrest in Poland, which he recorded and posted online."

According to the report, Wilson is accused of projecting the message "inventor of the ballpoint" on the Anne Frank House. This is a reference to a conspiracy theory that Anne Frank's Diary, one of the most famous accounts of a Holocaust murder victim, was faked because it was written in ballpoint pen, which was uncommon at the time. Scholars have proven that the diary was not actually written in ballpoint pen, debunking the theory.

The suspect fled the Netherlands earlier this year, and officials issued a European arrest warrant on hate speech charges.

Wilson is a member of the Goyim Defense League (GDL), a prominent neo-Nazi group known for distributing anti-Semitic flyers across the U.S. The group has also protested Juneteenth, the day honoring the freeing of the last slaves in Texas, and trying to preempt celebrations with propaganda about "white genocide."

Neo-Nazi groups around the country have been trying to step up recruitment and activity in recent years, often in ways that go beyond flyers and protests. One group of neo-Nazis is trying to build a whites-only Nazi paradise in Maine, as government officials there try to stop them, and another group reportedly has tried to recruit former military servicemembers to work as assassins.