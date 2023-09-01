Maine is fighting to stop a Nazi group from building massive HQ in the state: report

A neo-Nazi group is planning to build a huge headquarters in Maine – and the state is desperately trying to find a way to halt the development, The Daily Beast reported.

The group, which calls itself "Blood Tribe," is planning a swastika flag march in Florida next month, just days after a racist mass shooter killed three Black people at a Dollar General in the city of Jacksonville. Its leader says it will be the biggest Nazi march since Hitler's rallies.

But, "despite their far-flung recruiting efforts, it’s in Maine that Blood Tribe and its leader Christopher Pohlhaus are trying to establish themselves," The Beast's report stated.

"In the sparsely populated town of Springfield, Blood Tribe is buying up land, trying to establish a white supremacist hub — and getting its supporters banned from Airbnb in the process."

Maine State Sen. Joe Baldacci is proposing legislation to stop the building of the "military-style" camp. Twenty-five states already have similar laws that prevent private groups of setting up training facilities, the Beast reported.

The proposed HQ would take up 120 acres of land in what Pohlhaus calls the "white state."

According to Pohlhaus, the legislation is "not going to stop me at all."

While a date for the planned Florida march has not been announced, Pohlhaus told The Beast that he would be traveling for the event on Sept. 6.

Pohlhaus says the event shows that his group has had little pushback from the police.

“The cops being there definitely gives you the leeway to be as insufferable and obnoxious as possible. I can say whatever to encourage the most emotional response,” Pohlhaus said.

