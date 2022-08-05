Anne Heche ‘expected to live’ after suffering severe burns in car crash: report

Actress Anne Heche is expected to survive after reportedly being involved in a series of car crashes in Los Angeles on Friday.
"Witnesses tell TMZ, she was driving a blue Mini Cooper and crashed into the garage of an apartment complex," TMZ reported. "Residents of the apartment complex tried getting Anne out of the vehicle but she put the car in reverse and then sped off. A short time later, she crashed into a nearby home, igniting a fire. The fire was significant and engulfed the house."
Video from a Fox LA helicopter appears to show firefighters pushing a stretcher towards an ambulance. Shortly before they reached their destination, the person on the stretcher throws off the white sheet and flails their arms just before the stretcher entered the ambulance.
TMZ also obtained an image of Heche taken through the passenger side window.
"Look closely at the photo of Anne inside the car (above) ... there's a bottle with a red cap in the cupholder next to the gearshift, and it looks like a bottle of alcohol," TMZ reported. "We do no know the extent of her injuries or burns. We're told she's currently in the hospital intubated but expected to live."
Watch a slowed-down video of the stretcher below or at this link.
Watch the original Fox LA video: