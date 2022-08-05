Anne Heche ‘expected to live’ after suffering severe burns in car crash: report

On Friday, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble refused the request to get involved.

“I’m not standing between you and Congress," Gamble said.

"That is not my job," she said. "I’m not going to do that.”

Mark Bankston, the attorney for Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, used the contents of Jones' phone to successfully impeach the InfoWars host for lying.

When Jones' lawyer called for a mistrial, Bankston revealed that the 2.3 gigabytes of information include every text Jones sent in the past two years, including intimate messages to Roger Stone.

Both Jones and Stone were subpoenaed by the select committee and the phone's contents could open up a Pandora's box for Donald Trump.



Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in November the select committee sought to learn "who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress."

How select committee explained why it was interested in each man shows why the contents of Jones' phone could have major implications for J6 investigators.

"Roger Stone was reportedly in Washington on January 5th and 6th, spoke at rallies on January 5th, and was slated to speak at the January 6th rally at the Ellipse that directly preceded the violent attack on the Capitol," the select committee said. "Before traveling to Washington, Mr. Stone promoted his attendance at the rallies and solicited support to pay for security through the website stopthesteal.org. While in Washington, Mr. Stone reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. Mr. Stone has made remarks that he was planning to “lead a march to the Capitol” from the Ellipse rally.

"Alex Jones reportedly helped organize the rally at the Ellipse on January 6th that immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol, including by facilitating a donation to provide what he described as 'eighty percent' of the funding. Mr. Jones spoke at the January 5th rally on Freedom Plaza that was sponsored by the Eighty Percent Coalition," the select committee said. "Mr. Jones has stated that he was told by the White House that he was to lead a march from the January 6th Ellipse rally to the Capitol, where President Trump would meet the group and speak. Mr. Jones has repeatedly promoted unsupported allegations of election fraud, including encouraging individuals to attend the Ellipse rally on January 6th and implying he had knowledge about the plans of the former President with respect to the rally."

