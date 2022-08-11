Anne Heche reportedly had cocaine in her system during car crash
Police tape remains at the home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, where actress Anne Heche crashed her vehicle on Aug. 5. - Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine when she slammed her car into a Los Angeles home, according to a report. Authorities drew blood from the 53-year-old actress after the life-threatening crash on Aug. 5 in the Mar Vista neighborhood on L.A.'s west side. There was no alcohol in Heche’s system, but there was cocaine, TMZ reported Thursday, citing police sources. The tests were also positive for fentanyl, according to TMZ. Cops are unsure if the opioid played a role in the crash because it is also used as a painkiller in hospitals. Heche remains in critical condition after being severe...