Anne Heche reportedly had cocaine in her system during car crash

Police tape remains at the home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, where actress Anne Heche crashed her vehicle on Aug. 5. - Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine when she slammed her car into a Los Angeles home, according to a report. Authorities drew blood from the 53-year-old actress after the life-threatening crash on Aug. 5 in the Mar Vista neighborhood on L.A.'s west side. There was no alcohol in Heche’s system, but there was cocaine, TMZ reported Thursday, citing police sources. The tests were also positive for fentanyl, according to TMZ. Cops are unsure if the opioid played a role in the crash because it is also used as a painkiller in hospitals. Heche remains in critical condition after being severe...
Legal experts are questioning Donald Trump’s claim that he's helped his case by pleading the Fifth when giving a sworn deposition to lawyers from the Office of the New York Attorney General. At least one lawyer says Attorney General Letitia James’ case against the former president is now “immeasurably stronger.”
Trump infamously derided others over the years for invoking their Fifth amendment right to silence, saying people only invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if they’re guilty.
In a lengthy statement after his testimony Wednesday, Trump said, “under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”
“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” he added. “When your family, your company and all the people in your orbit have become targets of unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”
Legal experts demurred.
Trump critic and attorney George Conway asserted that Attorney General Letitia James’ “case against Trump became immeasurably stronger today.”
"In any civil case that AG James may bring against Trump, the finder of fact is free to draw adverse inferences from his invocation of the Fifth Amendment’s protections," Conway added.
“Trump was right to take the Fifth, but that decision has consequences," remarked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. "While his silence can’t be used against him in a criminal case, it can be used against him in the AG’s civil case.”
“If he is sued,” Mariotti added, “jurors may be instructed [that] they should presume his answers would have hurt him.”
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted a case against the Trump University for the New York Attorney’s Office, offered additional insight.
“Trump pleads Fifth, refuses to answer NY AG questions about Trump Organization’s alleged tax and financial fraud," Snell tweeted. "This is a civil case — so the court can draw an inference of liability. This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger.”
Snell also posited that “Don Jr. and Ivanka did not plead the Fifth, likely because their involvement with the fraud was minimal. Donald Trump pled the Fifth, because he was almost certainly running the fraud.”
Historian Garrett Graff, former editor of Politico magazine added, “I recognize it’s the important right of any American to take the Fifth, but it’s worth noting how Hillary Clinton sat through 11 hours of public Benghazi testimony and sat with the FBI for 3.5 hours amid her emails—and when Trump faces questions, he takes the Fifth.”
Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman has set an expedited schedule after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice moved to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and property receipt.
Matthewman instructed DOJ to "immediately serve a copy of its Motion on counsel for former President Donald Trump."
"On or before 3.:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 12, 2022, the United States shall file a certificate of conferral advising whether President Trump opposes the Government's motion to unseal," the Judge explained.
However, if Trump moves to oppose the motion it could be weeks for the records are unveiled. In a separate docket entry suggests the motion phase of litigating the motion could last until Aug. 25.
Former President Donald Trump attacked Barack Obama on Thursday after Attorney General Merrick Garland made a statement announcing that he plans to unseal the search warrant issued against Mar-a-Lago.
Garland said that normally the department wouldn't have said anything and simply spoken through their court filings but in this case he wanted to make it clear that they made every effort to obtain the documents requested and were unable to obtain them from the former president.
Garland did not explain the reason for the search, but stressed there was "probable cause" and said he had asked a court to make the case's documents public.
"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," he told reporters. "The department does not take such a decision lightly."
Trump responded to the press briefing not by attacking Garland or proclaiming his innocence. Instead, Trump attacked Obama.
"I continue to ask, what happened to the 33 Million pages of documents taken to Chicago by President Obama?" Trump raged on his social media site. "The Fake News Media refuses to talk about that. They want it CANCELED!"
Trump appears to be referring to records shipped to Chicago for Obama's presidential library.
The extraordinary FBI raid this week on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has sparked a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country and comes as he is weighing another White House run.
Leading Republicans have rallied around the former president, who was not present when the raid took place.
Trump's former vice president Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, expressed "deep concern" and said the raid smacked of "partisanship" by the Justice Department.
Garland criticized "unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors."
In a later post, Trump claimed he was cooperating with federal agents and said that he didn't have any of the documents that they said he had.
"My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it. They asked us to put an additional lock on a certain area - DONE! Everything was fine, better than that of most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even “safecrackers.” They got way ahead of themselves. Crazy!" the statement read.