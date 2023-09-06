Nazi salute catches school board members by surprise at contentious Ohio meeting
WKEF-TV/Twitter screengrab

An Ohio school board member made a Nazi salute and uttered "sieg heil" during a contentious meeting.

Simon Patry, who resigned as Tipp City Schools board president after the meeting Tuesday, was discussing transparency regarding current district projects when board member Anne Zakkour tried to interject, but he rebuffed her, reported WKEF-TV.

"We have been talking ... to the community, to the board, there's been regular reports," Patry said, as Zakkour interrupted. "I'm talking, do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will -- I will not tolerate it."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Zakkour responded with a Nazi salute, saying, "Sieg heil."

Patry announced his resignation, effective immediately, and recommended school board vice president Amber Drum to succeed him.

He didn't say whether Zakkour's actions at the meeting had any influence on his decision, but Zakkour justified her behavior.

READ MORE: 'Immoral, unethical... illegal': Witness directly links Ken Paxton's affair to abuse of office

"Mr. Patry has been acting like a dictator on our board for years and last night I had enough of his demands of total obedience," Zakkour said. "My reaction last night was symbolic and a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator. Enough is enough!"

SmartNews