'What a moron!' Hot mic catches Dr. Fauci trashing GOP senator over 'amazingly wrong' question

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday did not mince words when it came to his assessment of Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS).

During a Senate hearing on America's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Marshall asked Fauci if he'd publicly disclose his financial investments.

Fauci responded with bewilderment, however, as his financial disclosures have been publicly available for decades.

"I don't understand why you're asking me that question," Fauci said. "My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so."

Marshall did not accept this answer, however.

"The big tech giants are doing an incredible job of keeping it from being public," he claimed. "We'll continue to look for it. Where would we find it?"

"All you have to do is ask for it!" Fauci replied. "You're so misinformed it's extraordinary! All you have to do is ask for it."

Marshall still did not seem satisfied, however, and kept pressing Fauci about what "shenanigans" he was hiding in his publicly disclosed financial disclosures.

"What are you talking about?" Fauci exclaimed. "My financial disclosures are public knowledge and have been so. You are getting amazingly wrong information."

Shortly afterward, Fauci could be heard muttering under his breath, "What a moron!"

