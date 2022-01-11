Disgusted CNN host takes shot at Rand Paul after he bullies Dr. Fauci in contentious hearing

Cutting away from a Senate hearing on the Covid-19 pandemic that nearly went off the rails as Sen. Rand Paul bullied Dr. Anthony Fauci with an assortment of accusations and attacks -- and continued to speak over him and not allow him to respond -- a plainly disgusted CNN host took a shot at the way Kentucky Republican conducted himself before she introduced her first guest to talk about the hearing.

As the network cut away from Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) beginning to speak, a terse Kate Bolduan began her introduction of her guest by telling viewers, "We're going to pull off from the hearing now and continue listening to the senate hearing as it plays out. As you can see, some of the helpful information that can come out of the Senate hearings with top health officials but also some of the unhelpful hysterics and drama that can come from this as well."

Turning to guest Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of the University of Alabama, the CNN host asked, "I know you were listening to that along with me, doctor. Your reaction, to this, I think kind of round four or five, between Dr. Rand Paul, a medical doctor and also a senator, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and this personal animosity that continues coming from Rand Paul? Your reaction to it?"

"My reaction is really one of being completely dispirited and I think that you know, the fact that you even have to count the number of rounds and can't remember what round we're all sort of says it all because I think political theater at its worse, at a time where the fact is that we're being distracted from the number of people who are hospitalized and the complete, really limited arsenal we have to treat the people that we have, especially outpatients," the doctor replied.

