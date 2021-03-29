Trump fan who called MAGA riot 'proudest day of my life' arrested after feds discover Facebook boasts

A Michigan supporter of former President Donald Trump who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th has been arrested after law enforcement officials discovered his Facebook posts boasting about taking part in the riot.

MLive.com reports that Anthony Williams of Southgate, Michigan shared plans on his Facebook page to attend the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally and then bragged about breaking into the Capitol building in the days after the riots.

In a Facebook post after the riot ended, Williams went so far as to say the violent demonstrations at the Capitol were the "proudest day of my life lol" and predicted that America's founders were "smiling down on us" for launching a violent demonstration that left five people dead.

Additionally, investigators found videos that Williams made during the Capitol riots in which he bragged about how "we took this f*cking building" and "pushed back the cops."

Williams has since been charged with obstruction of official proceedings, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, according to MLive.com.