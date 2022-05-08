Wisconsin anti-abortion group blames 'lack of tolerance' after headquarters is hit with Molotov cocktail

A Wisconsin anti-abortion group's headquarters was defaced with graffiti and burned over the weekend.
Madison.com reported that a fire was set inside Wisconsin Family Action's offices late Saturday or early Sunday morning.
"If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either," one message painted on the building read. Anti-police graffiti was also scrawled on the building.
"What you're going to see here is a direct threat against us," Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling said. "Imagine if somebody had been in the office when this happened. They would have been hurt."
Appling suggested that the attack is related to reports that the Supreme Court will overturn federal abortion rights.
"This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life," she insisted.
Appling claimed that police had found evidence of at least one Molotov cocktail at the location of the fire.
Police said that the Molotov cocktail failed to ignite and it appears that the fire was started as a response.