WATCH: Shocking video shows man stomping Asian-American woman

<p><a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/29/tshibaka-murkowski-alaska-2022-election-478388" target="_blank">According</a> to POLITICO, "Tshibaka has tapped National Public Affairs, a consulting firm made up of Trump's top 2020 campaign advisers, to help oversee her effort. Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark and battleground states director Nick Trainer, who relaunched the firm after the presidential election, will serve as Tshibaka's senior advisers."</p><p>Former Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, who is also working for the Tshibaka campaign, promoted her on Twitter.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="28b8588f9b522b5823286a08eb2ba3db" id="ff444"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376549318228910081"><div style="margin:1em 0">Go to https://t.co/mWaMEDDNWg and @KellyForAlaska - of "a new generation of Alaska conservatives" - challenging 20-… https://t.co/rGn3z3j8S0</div> — Tim Murtaugh (@Tim Murtaugh)<a href="https://twitter.com/TimMurtaugh/statuses/1376549318228910081">1617029907.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>And the Republican Party of Alaska also promoted Tshibaka from their official campaign account.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a791651f8373d2a8262b311cbe75d6e7" id="a5340"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376552997837103109"><div style="margin:1em 0">"Tshibaka will also campaign as a strong opponent to illegal immigration, a staunch defender of the Second Amendmen… https://t.co/cCWIwY4hLw</div> — Alaska GOP (@Alaska GOP)<a href="https://twitter.com/akgop/statuses/1376552997837103109">1617030784.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>Murkowski, one of the more independent members of the GOP caucus, has been targeted by the right flank before. In 2010, she lost re-nomination to Tea Party activist Joe Miller, who had the backing of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, but Murkowski went on to win a write-in campaign.</p><p>This time, the 2022 Senate race could be even less predictable; Alaska voters have approved a <a href="https://ivn.us/posts/alaska-becomes-first-in-the-nation-to-approve-top-4-primary-with-ranked-choice-voting" target="_blank">first-in-the-nation system</a> where all primary candidates run on the same ballot, and the top four advance to a general election with ranked choice voting.</p>
