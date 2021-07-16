Trump supporter faces daily $250 fines unless she removes profane anti-Biden signs

A judge in the township of Roselle Park, New Jersey ruled on Friday that a local resident must remove profane signs attacking President Joe Biden from the outside of her house or face daily fines of up to $250.

NJ.com reports that Roselle Park Municipal Court Judge Gary Bundy ordered property owner Patricia Dilascio to remove anti-Biden signs placed by her daughter on the exterior of her house on the grounds that they violated a borough ordinance.

Dilascio's daughter, Andrea Dick, has covered her fence with signs that say things such as "F*ck Biden," "Socialism sucks, Biden blows" and "Don't blame me I voted for Trump."

Judge Bundy told the two women during a hearing that they were free to keep up anti-Biden signs but had to remove ones with profanity.

The property is located a block away from an elementary school and many parents complained about their children being exposed to foul language on their way to school.

"This is not a case about politics," Bundy explained. "It is a case, pure and simple, about language. This ordinance does not restrict political speech. Neither this town or its laws may abridge or eliminate Ms. Dilascio's freedom of speech."

The local ordinance cited by the judge bars displaying "any obscene material, communication or performance or other article or item which is obscene within the Borough."

It is questionable whether this ordinance would hold up if it went to a higher court, however, as the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that a teen cheerleader's profane f-bomb-laden outburst was protected by the First Amendment.