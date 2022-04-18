Trump-loving pastor says Biden is making sure people 'don't comprehend Jesus' in unhinged Easter sermon

A Trump-loving pastor spent Easter Sunday using his pulpit to rant against President Joe Biden, whom he accused of being a "fake president" responsible for turning people away from Jesus.

Newsweek reports that Nebraska-based pastor Hank Kunneman over the weekend went on a political rant in which he wondered if America under Biden's leadership was beyond redemption.

"Do you know why some people don't think that America can be saved?" he asked his followers on Sunday. "Because you are listening and filling your soul with the media, social media, high tech that has been lying to you. And this fake administration that we call president has been lying to you, and you're listening so much that it's darkened your soul, and you don't comprehend Jesus who's standing there, just like he was with Mary."

As Newsweek notes, the pastor in 2020 falsely predicted that America would be spared from the novel coronavirus pandemic because God so approved of Trump's leadership.

"Listen to the words that I speak to you at this moment, says the living God: Why do you fear, United States?" he said in one sermon. "For I have spoken to you before, and I will speak to you again. I have extended and opened a window of mercy to this nation at this time. Therefore, the virus that they speak of, the bright prognostication, the diagnosis, the fear, my mercy is the quarantine that shall be greater than what they have spoken to you, United States."

Since then nearly one million Americans have died from COVID-19.