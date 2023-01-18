Hammer-wielding man yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs before smashing local bar's window

A day meant for reflecting on peace turned violent on Monday when an unidentified Chicago man went on a violent attack that apparently targeted the LGBTQ community at a bar in the Rogers Park neighborhood, reports local news station WGN 9.

Right before 6 p.m. at R Public House restaurant, a man approached a man and a woman when they were leaving a vehicle and started screaming anti-homosexual comments and homophobic slurs. The unidentified man then suddenly walked away from the group.

After the man and woman entered the restaurant together, the same unidentified man returned with a hammer and smashed an entire window out of the bar. There were no injuries and the unidentified man has not been apprehended.

The incident in the normally quiet neighborhood has shocked the city, including Illinois representative Kelly Cassidy (D), who has served in the state house a dozen years.

On her Twitter account, Cassidy said, "In one of the most diverse and queer positive neighborhoods in the state no less. Sending love to the crew and customers who were in our neighborhood safe space tonight when peace was shattered."