Disabled vet accuses George Santos of swiping $3K from his dying service dog's GoFundMe

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has faced a torrent of scandalous allegations, including that he lied about almost every aspect of his personal and professional background, that he is wanted for fraud in Brazil, that he has ties to the cousin of a Russian oligarch, and that he may have broken campaign finance law.

According to Patch on Tuesday, he may have also ripped off a GoFundMe to support a disabled veteran's dying service dog.

"In May 2016, Richard Osthoff was living in a tent in an abandoned chicken coop on the side of Route 9 in Howell, New Jersey, with his beloved service dog Sapphire. A veteran's charity gave the pit mix to Osthoff, a disabled veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2002," reported Jacqueline Sweet. "When Sapphire developed a life-threatening stomach tumor, Osthoff, now 47, learned the surgery would cost $3,000. A veterinary technician took Osthoff aside and told him, 'I know a guy who runs a pet charity who can help you,' Osthoff recounted. His name was Anthony Devolder, and his pet charity was called Friends of Pets United, the vet tech told him."

George Santos' full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos. "Friends of Pets United" was a selling point for Santos on the campaign trail, where he claimed to have saved thousands of dogs and cats — but a New York Times investigation found no such charity has ever been registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the report, Santos closed the account after it had raised $3,000, vanished, and ghosted Osthoff, who was unable to reach him by text or call.

"Sapphire died Jan. 15, 2017. After being out of work with a broken leg for over a year, Osthoff couldn't afford the dog's euthanasia and cremation," said the report.

Michael Boll, a Marine veteran and retire police sergeant who is friends with Osthoff, confirmed his account. Santos' legal team reportedly did not reply to emails from Patch inquiring about the incident.

This comes as a growing chorus of New York Republicans are calling on Santos to resign — and as House Republican leadership resists those calls and grants him committee assignments anyway.