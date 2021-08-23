WATCH: CNN's Brianna Keilar delivers a reality check to Florida anti-mask moms

On Monday morning, CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar shared clips of mothers and grandmothers in Sarasota, Florida who showed up at a recent school board meeting to rant about proposals to mask children against the resurgent COVID-19 as they return to school.

The report notes that the Sarasota board went forward with a mask mandate on a 3-2 vote; a move Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called "illegal."

After pointing out that seven Florida counties are currently defying DeSantis' executive order banning mask mandates, the CNN host began by sharing three clips, with the first showing an older woman loudly declaring, "Don't mask up my 12-year-old and 16-year-old granddaughter. I will fight you to the end and so will my family. That's not what my dad, my Pearl Harbor-surviving dad fought for."

A second woman insisted, "Our governor has executive orders ensuring parent's rights to choose. I'm not giving you not one inch, not giving you an inch," while a third stated, "These parents are standing up now. This is the end of this tyranny. This is the end."

Keilar then shared a graphic showing how COVID is hitting the Sarasota schools since July 1st, explaining, "Now currently in Sarasota County, 272 students and 40 staff members are positive for covid-19. And another 192 students are quarantining. Since July 1st, 778 students have tested positive for COVID-19."

Turning to guest Gary Fineout of Politico, the CNN host asked for his input.

"This is a Republican county," Fineout explained. "It went for Donald Trump -- about 54 percent for Trump in the 2020 election. And it's also the home of both the chairman and the vice-chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. In fact, the wife of the vice-chairman is on the school board and she was one of the two votes against instituting the mask mandate. It was a 3-2 vote, it was a very narrow vote to put this policy in place."

Watch below:



