'Screaming' Ohio woman went on a punching-and-biting rampage after being asked to wear a mask: police

A woman in Ohio this week went on a rampage at a local grocery store after being asked to wear a face mask.

Local news station Fox 19 reports that 38-year-old Christeena Carpenter was arrested and charged with four counts of assault this week after going on a punching-and-biting spree at Clifton Market in Cincinnati.

Clifton Market Marketing Manager Garrett Meadows tells Fox 19 that Carpenter immediately started "screaming" at him when he asked her to put a mask on while inside the store.

Not content to simply defy the store's mask policy, Meadows said that Carpenter then tried to light a cigarette in the store, which employees asked her not to do.

It was at this point that she became physically violent and began punching store employees.

Meadows tells Fox 19 that customer soon came over and tried to restrain Carpenter, only to get bitten while trying to hold her down.

Officers from the Cincinnati Police Department eventually arrived and arrested Carpenter, who is due to be arraigned in court next week.