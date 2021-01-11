WATCH: Anti-maskers invade another mall – but this time they get sprayed with cleaning solution

A team of anti-mask protesters have once again invaded the Century City Mall in Los Angeles, California. This time around they ran into a frustrated shopper who decided to make a point with a bottle of cleaning spray.
In a series of videos uploaded to Twitter by Beverly Hills Courier reporter Samuel Braslow, protesters can be seen arguing with shoppers and being confronted by store security. At one point, an apparent shopper hoists a bottle of what looks to be cleaning solution and sprays it at the protesters.
"You're gonna be arrested for that!" one of the protesters said angrily to the man. "You're spraying poison on us."
The man, undeterred, continued to point the bottle towards the protesters.
Watch the video below:
A shopper apparently sprayed a cleaning agent at some of the anti-maskers. pic.twitter.com/4ruO1fV3Uq
— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021