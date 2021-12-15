NY Dairy Queen forced to close dining room after 'absolutely awful' anti-maskers abuse staff
A Dairy Queen franchise in the city of Medford, New York is shutting down its dining room after its staff faced abuse from customers who didn't want to comply with its indoor mask mandate.

Newsday reports that the Dairy Queen starting next week will be a drive-through only establishment because it doesn't want staffers to have to deal with abuse from anti-mask customers.

"We had a succession of our customers who were just awful; they were verbally abusive to our team about their rights and about the fact they shouldn't have to wear masks," said Michelle Robey, who co-owns the restaurant with her sister. "Some people are great; some people are just absolutely awful."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently reinstituted indoor mask rules for restaurants that are set to last until at least January 15th.

Despite the fact that the Robeys have no control over the mask mandate, some customers have nonetheless taken out their anger about it on staff members, which led the sisters to place a sign inside the restaurant recently that tells patrons to respect staff members.

"They are teenagers. They are someone's child. They could be your child. Do NOT be rude to them," the sign reads.

