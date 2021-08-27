Jewish family living in fear after finding burnt cross in yard: 'I don't feel safe -- ever'

A New Mexico family is fearful for their safety after finding a burned cross in their front yard in what they believe is an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Tom and Merrie Bigham moved to Mountainair a little over a year ago and found the small town to be a big adjustment, because there aren't many other Jewish people around, reported KRQE-TV.

"We don't belong to any temple right now here in Mountainair," said Merrie Bigham. "It's important because we've never really experienced this before."

They put up a fence after someone routinely flashed their headlights at their home, day and night, and someone vandalized the Star of David they display outside, but the situation escalated last week when they found the cross after waking up.

"I let the dog out every morning and then I went out the door," said Tom Bigham. "I went straight out and there was a burned cross in the yard."

They called police to make a report, and the Bighams said they have suspects in mind, and Tom Bigham alerted the FBI, as well.

"We're fairly new residents here," said Merrie Bigham. "It's important for us to just feel safe."

The couple is afraid to make the one-hour, 15-minute drive to their synagogue in Albuquerque.

"It would absolutely be dangerous," Tom Bigham said. "I don't feel safe, ever -- ever."



