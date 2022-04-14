'I was afraid of people like you!' Gay Missouri Dem delivers emotional rebuke to GOP colleague over anti-trans bill

Democratic Missouri State Rep. Ian Mackey on Thursday unloaded on Republican colleague Rep. Chuck Basye for his bill banning transgender athletes from high school sports teams.

Mackey, who is gay, wasted no time during a floor speech in making the issue personal for Basye.

"Your brother wanted to tell you that he was gay, didn't he?" Mackey asked him.

"He was expressing that to the family and he thought that we would hold that against him and not let my children be around him," Basye replied.

"Why do you think he thought that?" Mackey then asked.

"I don't know," Basye replied. "It never would have happened, I'll tell you that."

"Can I tell you, if I were your brother, I would have been afraid to tell you too... because of stuff like this!" Mackey said, referring to the anti-trans bill. "This is what you're focused on, this is the legislation you want to put forward! This is what consumes your time. I would have been afraid to tell you too. I was afraid of people like you... For 18 years I walked around with 'nice' people like you who took me to ball games, who told me how smart I was, and they went to the ballot and voted for crap like this!"

