Anti-Trump protesters vastly outnumber MAGA supporters outside Manhattan courthouse: report

Anti-Trump demonstrators far outnumbered the pro-Trump demonstrators Tuesday morning outside the Manhattan Criminal Court where the former president is rumored to be charged as early as Wednesday, Politico reported.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating Trump over a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

According to Politico, around 20 anti-Trump demonstrators were on scene, chanting, “No one is above the law," and, “Alvin Bragg do your job!”

Jurors heard what was believed to be the final witness Monday, and no votes have yet been taken after Trump's prediction this weekend that he'd soon be indicted.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP's Matt Gaetz seeks to halt $375M for new FBI HQ over alleged 'nefarious behavior'

"Across the street from the anti-Trump rally, five supporters of the former president walked around holding signs including one that highlighted liberal billionaire George Soros support for Bragg, a common right-wing talking point," Politico's report stated. "Trump has used a $500,000 donation from a political action committee funded by Soros that was part of a nationwide effort to help elect progressive district attorneys."

Speaking to Politico, Trump supporter Philippe Lejeune said, “I wish more people had shown up."

One Trump supporter who showed up later in the afternoon dressed as the infamous QAnon shaman joined other Trump supporters in a shouting match with the other side. But according to Politico, the tension soon died down.

“I am not worried about Trump supporters engaging in any violent activities. I am completely against violence. I am worried about ANTIFA showing up or anyone in masks and you aren’t sure who they work for,” Lejeune said.

One anti-Trump protester said she also expected the event to be peaceful.

“I’m not nervous, we’ve been protesting Trump since 2015. We’ve dealt with many of the Trump protesters. We disagree with them but our group is non-violent. We don’t escalate, we deescalate,” said Jamie Bauer, 64.

"At least two more related events were scheduled for Tuesday — a march of MAGA supporters from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to the downtown courthouse and a separate small caravan of pro-Trump cars was expected to drive from Long Island to Lower Manhattan," Politico reported.