GOP's Matt Gaetz seeks to halt $375M for new FBI HQ over alleged 'nefarious behavior'

Over the last two election cycles Republicans have tried to paint their political rivals as “defund the police” advocates who promote lawlessness and looting, even though only a small fraction of Democrats in fact support such a reallocation of resources.
Now a far-right congressman is proposing a measure that actually would defund law enforcement.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday announced plans to introduce the “FBI Washington Field Office House Arrest Act.”
The proposal calls for halting $375 million allocated for the FBI’s new, suburban headquarters outside Washington D.C. that is part of the 2022 Omnibus Bill.
IN OTHER NEWS: CNN anchor challenges Trump attorney on Georgia call: 'How is that OK?'
Gaetz’s measure is co-sponsored by fellow Republican congress members Andy Biggs (AZ), Dan Bishop (NC), Paul Gosar (AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Harriet Hageman (WY).
“There are still good men and women in the FBI whose task and purpose are to defend our country, but the FBI’s weaponized Washington Field Office is rotten to the core,” Gaetz said in a statement.
“Through our investigations in the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, we have uncovered extremely disturbing testimony from FBI whistleblowers that the Washington Field Office is targeting Americans who oppose their corrupt political agenda.
“The cancer at the Washington Field Office has metastasized so large that the entire body is in critical condition. Gifting the FBI a new headquarters larger than the Pentagon would condone, reinforce, and enable their nefarious behavior to levels we have never seen before."