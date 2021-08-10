On Monday, a viral video documented an anti-vaccine protest outside of the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, California — documented by a mother taking a seriously ill baby to the facility.

One woman in the protest, apparently an employee at the hospital, proclaimed she was openly defying the hospital's policy on requiring vaccinations.

"I can't wait either," she said in the video. "I can't wait to be fired. I can't wait to be fired so I can sue the f*ck out of the hospital."

A number of such legal battles have erupted between workers and employers over vaccine mandates — even in the health care sector. The most notable case was a group of employees at Houston Methodist Hospital who sued to try to get out of vaccine requirements. The case was unsuccessful, and over 150 of these workers ultimately resigned or were fired.

Watch below: