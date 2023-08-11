DeSantis touts 'anti-woke' Florida policies that are being targeted in courts: report

Many of the state laws that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts as major policy wins are being challenged in the courts, Axios reported.

The lawsuits target DeSantis' policies on abortion, trans rights, drag shows, and gender and race discussions in classrooms.

"Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cast himself as a Trump-like conservative who's better at getting things done, but many of the state laws DeSantis touts as his biggest accomplishments are on hold, mired in court challenges," the outlet reported. "The big picture: DeSantis and his state are facing a swarm of lawsuits challenging his policies aimed at abortion, trans rights, drag shows, voting by felons, discussion of racial issues in schools and more."

The court challenges come as DeSantis' struggles in the polls against Donald Trump has him rebooting his campaign."

DeSantis' presidential campaign dismissed the court challenges, saying that "activists seek to use the court system to enact their agenda by judicial fiat because their agenda did not succeed at the ballot box."

"Ron DeSantis has the most accomplished conservative record of any candidate in the race," the campaign said in a statement.